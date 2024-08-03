Peterborough United's likely first team for League One opener against Huddersfield were solid but not spectacular in final pre-season outing vs Notts County

By Ben Jones
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 15:40 BST
Peterborough United lined up in game 1 against Notts County with what could well be close to the line up in the season opener next weekend (August 10).

Donay O’Brien-Brady was in place of Hector Kyprianou in what, apart from that, was a close to full strength Posh.

The match finished 1-0 thanks to an own goal.

Chris Conn-Clarke was among the stars, who looks to have assured his place in the line-up for Huddersfield and the defence also looked strong.

Joel Randall in action against Notts County

1. PETERBOROUGH UNITED PLAYER RATINGS

Joel Randall in action against Notts County Photo: Joe Dent

A comfortable afternoon with very little to do. One nice one-on-one save from Alassana Jatta in the first half 7.

2. JED STEER

A comfortable afternoon with very little to do. One nice one-on-one save from Alassana Jatta in the first half 7. Photo: Joe Dent

Began to showcase more of his attacking ability in the second half and put some dangerous balls into the box but did have the tough task of going up against Jodi Jones throughout the match. 6.

3. JACK SPARKES

Began to showcase more of his attacking ability in the second half and put some dangerous balls into the box but did have the tough task of going up against Jodi Jones throughout the match. 6. Photo: Joe Dent

One half of a towering centre-half partnership with Oscar Wallin and proved that dominance in the air. Made some good interceptions as well in a strong performance. 7.

4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

One half of a towering centre-half partnership with Oscar Wallin and proved that dominance in the air. Made some good interceptions as well in a strong performance. 7. Photo: David Lowndes

