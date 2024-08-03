Donay O’Brien-Brady was in place of Hector Kyprianou in what, apart from that, was a close to full strength Posh.
The match finished 1-0 thanks to an own goal.
Chris Conn-Clarke was among the stars, who looks to have assured his place in the line-up for Huddersfield and the defence also looked strong.
1. PETERBOROUGH UNITED PLAYER RATINGS
Joel Randall in action against Notts County Photo: Joe Dent
2. JED STEER
A comfortable afternoon with very little to do. One nice one-on-one save from Alassana Jatta in the first half 7. Photo: Joe Dent
3. JACK SPARKES
Began to showcase more of his attacking ability in the second half and put some dangerous balls into the box but did have the tough task of going up against Jodi Jones throughout the match. 6. Photo: Joe Dent
4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ
One half of a towering centre-half partnership with Oscar Wallin and proved that dominance in the air. Made some good interceptions as well in a strong performance. 7. Photo: David Lowndes