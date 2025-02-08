It was a good day for Shrewsbury Town in the League One relegation battle. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Peterborough United’s position in League One has become slightly more perilous...but it was almost a whole worse as Saturday’s fixtures played out.

Posh, who are without a fixture this weekend, had dropped a place to 20th place on Friday night courtesy of Cobblers’ 1-0 win at Mansfield Town and late in the games this afternoon three of the bottom four were winning. Thankfully Blackpool equalised in added time to claim a 1-1 draw at Burton Albion and Bolton Wanderers scored two late goals to beat Crawley Town 4-3 at the Toughsheet Stadium.

It tuned into an excellent day for Shrewsbury Town who did win 2-1 at Rotherham United to climb up a place to 22nd and close the gap to four points on Posh who are a spot above the relegation zone. Burton are also four points behind Posh having played a game more. Crawley remain six points adrift with a game in hand on Posh. Bottom club Cambridge United drew 1-1 at Lincoln City, but are seven points from safety.

Posh could go seven points clear of the drop zone if they win at in-form Charlton on Tuesday (February 11). They would definitely go back above Cobblers on goal difference, but Charlton in fine form and a 2-0 home win over Stevenage on Saturday moved them into the play-off places.

Shrewsbury are back on the road at Reading on Tuesday night when Cambridge United are at title favourites Birmingham City and, another relegation-threatened team, Bristol Rovers are at home to promotion-chasing Stockport County.