Peterborough United's League One rivals are under investigation by the FA

Action from Posh v Burton last season. Photo David Lowndes.

Burton Albion are being investigated by the Football Association over deals made during their record-breaking transfer spree last summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC Radio Derby reports the investigation is believed to concern the level of involvement and potential conflicts of interest relating to the outsourced recruitment, following Burton's takeover by the Sweden-based Nordic Football Group (NFG).

Under their new owners Burton recruited 23 players last summer to set a new British record for players signed in a single transfer window. They still only escaped from League One relegation on the final day of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burton have made a number of off-field staff redundant in recent months. The BBC understands the redundancies are a reaction to significant financial losses, with the structure of player contracts - which sources have said came with a 20% bonus for every player for every point earned - a major drain.

Club officials have declined to comment on the investigation, but they insist it’s business as usual at The Pirelli Stadium with players transferred in and out of the club this summer.