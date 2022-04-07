Peterborough United’s last million-pound signing could be back in action soon

Joel Randall in action for Posh in August.

Forward Joel Randall has suffered a traumatic time since his seven-figure move from Exeter City in the summer because of persistent injury problems.

The 22 year-old has started just two matches since he signed a four-year contract at the Weston Homes Stadium, only one of them in the Championship.

But Randall has trained well this week and, although he won’t be involved in Saturday’s Championship match at Bristol City (April 9, 7.45pm), manager Grant McCann hasn’t ruled out an appearance before the end of the season.

McCann said: “Joel has obviously been really frustrated this season. He’s not played the number of games he expected or needed, but he’s looked sharp in training this week. He has played with freedom. He glides over the grass. He’s not reday to play yet, but he could play before the end of the season.