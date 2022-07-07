Joel Randall (left) training with Posh in Portugal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 22 year-old moved to Posh from Exeter City for a seven-figure fee last August with his new club confident they had landed another lower division gem.

But Randall started just one Championship match – the second of the season against Derby County – as problems on and off the field stifled his natural ability.

And now the attacking midfielder has told the Posh + service about battling periods of loneliness as well as injuries. He also revealed who helped him through a troubled year.

Dan Butler (right) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The good news is Randall now feels fighting fit and determined to show the Posh fans what he can do. He’s much happier off the field which can only help.

"It was a whirlwind for me last season,” Randall admitted. “I signed on a Monday and on the Saturday I came on as a substitute at Luton and started the next game against Derby. I felt I did okay and I was excited about the move, but things started to happen which meant you didn’t see a lot of me.

"Looking back I was struggling living on my own. I wasn’t playing football. I wasn’t doing what I came here to do and I let it get on top of me in my personal life. It was a very tough time. Outside of football my life became draining.

"People don’t really know what it’s like for footballers of the pitch. To thrive and express myself I like to feel comfortable and feel like I was part of the group, but I missed my family and friends and I didn’t get to see them much as they were so far away (in Devon). My family have always been there for me and I know they will enjoy it as much as me if I do well.

"Of course players see comments about them that are not nice, but we have to take them with a pinch of salt. For me I’d never suffered a downward trend in my career before last season so all the comments about me were positive. I still trust my ability though. I know what I am and I can only focus on myself and take my opportunity when it comes.

"My two best mates at the club are left-backs. The rest of the squad were good with me, but Dan Butler took me under his wing as soon as I got to the club and he was always there for me and I will always be grateful to him.

"And me and Joe Tomlinson are joined at the hip currently, We used to play against each other at youth team level so we knew each other a bit and we have bonded really well.

"Like everyone else I am starting with a clean slate under the manager and thankfully I feel a lot more comfortable now. On the pitch will take care of itself, but I also have a good base off the pitch which will help me thrive.

"It’s been a big learning curve for me, but I’ve put stuff behind me and I’m feeling excitement about the move again.”

Randall is expected to play 45 minutes of the first pre-season friendly of the season against Orient in Portugal on Friday (11am kick off).

He is in no doubt about his best position.

"I earned my move here by flying down the left hand side for Exeter,” Randall added. “That’s the position I feel most comfortable in and the one that would give me the best chance of flourishing.

"Everything appears to be building up for a good season for us. The players look fit and healthy and the squad is strong. It’s a competitive squad and we all want the same thing.