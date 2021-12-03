Peterborough United’s January battle with the Blades has a new kick-off time as it’s live on TV

Peterborough United’s Championship fixture with Sheffield United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday, January 29 will now kick off at 5.30pm.

By Alan Swann
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 11:14 am
Updated Friday, 3rd December 2021, 12:26 pm
Siriki Dembele of Peterborough United in action with John Fleck of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane earlier this season.

The match will be screened live by Sky Sports. Sheffield United thrashed Posh 6-2 at Bramall Lane in September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Any tickets bought for the original 3pm kick off time will still be valid.

This match will now NOT be video streamed on Posh+ domestically or internationally.

BladesSheffield UnitedSky SportsBramall Lane