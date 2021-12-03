Peterborough United’s January battle with the Blades has a new kick-off time as it’s live on TV
Peterborough United’s Championship fixture with Sheffield United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday, January 29 will now kick off at 5.30pm.
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 11:14 am
Updated
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 12:26 pm
The match will be screened live by Sky Sports. Sheffield United thrashed Posh 6-2 at Bramall Lane in September.
Any tickets bought for the original 3pm kick off time will still be valid.
This match will now NOT be video streamed on Posh+ domestically or internationally.