Peterborough United’s friendly date at Oxford has been moved, so friendly at Spalding United has been pushed back
Peterborough United’s friendly double header at Oxford United has been moved back a day to Wednesday, July 28 (1pm kick offs).
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 2:45 pm
Updated
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 5:24 pm
Oxford players have been forced to self isolate. They are due to emerge from isolation on the new date for the matches. The teams are due to play two 90-minute games side-by-side at the Oxford training ground.
Posh were also due to play Gaby Zakuani’s Spalding United on July 28, but that match has now been moved to Wednesday, August 11 (7.30pm), 24 hours after Posh host Plymouth Argyle in a Carabao Cup tie.