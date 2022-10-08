News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Jeando Fuchs of Peterborough United cuts a dejected figure at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United's forwards were found wanting as the side should have taken three points

The Peterborough United players who started the game against Burton did not produce enough attacking quality.

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 6:45 pm

Posh were very wasteful in front of goal and should have put the game out of sight before being stung by an equaliser.

Posh pushed hard for a winner but didn’t create any chances of note with the game at 1-1.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

Burton had their chances in the gap but they were mostly put off target. The keeper made a couple of decent saves, one in each half, but was tested very little before Adeboyejo slammed in from close range. Which he could do nothing to prevent. 6.5.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales

2. DAN BUTLER

The best deliverer into the box of the day. Was unlucky not to get an assist when Jonson-Clarke-Harris could not put his close-range header either side of the Burton keeper. Defended well when required. 7.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

3. JOSH KNIGHT

The centre-back had to get to grips early with the pace of Victor Adeboyejo, particularly in the first half. He did so by the second half and looked composed from then on under little defensive pressure. 6.5.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

4. FRANKIE KENT

Burton were not a constant threat in the game so had plenty of space to go forward and he took the opportunity, more so than Knight, which was unusual. He looked pretty comfortable with the ball at his feet in advanced areas and cleared the ball well when required. 6.5.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5