Posh were very wasteful in front of goal and should have put the game out of sight before being stung by an equaliser.
Posh pushed hard for a winner but didn’t create any chances of note with the game at 1-1.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.
1. LUCAS BERGSTROM
Burton had their chances in the gap but they were mostly put off target. The keeper made a couple of decent saves, one in each half, but was tested very little before Adeboyejo slammed in from close range. Which he could do nothing to prevent. 6.5.
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
2. DAN BUTLER
The best deliverer into the box of the day. Was unlucky not to get an assist when Jonson-Clarke-Harris could not put his close-range header either side of the Burton keeper. Defended well when required. 7.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. JOSH KNIGHT
The centre-back had to get to grips early with the pace of Victor Adeboyejo, particularly in the first half. He did so by the second half and looked composed from then on under little defensive pressure. 6.5.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. FRANKIE KENT
Burton were not a constant threat in the game so had plenty of space to go forward and he took the opportunity, more so than Knight, which was unusual. He looked pretty comfortable with the ball at his feet in advanced areas and cleared the ball well when required. 6.5.
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com