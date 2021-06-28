Peterborough United’s first signing of the summer won’t settle for second best
The first Peterborough United signing of the summer has not arrived at the Weston Homes Stadium to sit on the substitutes’ bench.
Goalkeeper David Cornell put pen to paper on a two-year contract yesterday (June 28) and immediately announced he wanted to challenge Cristy Pym for a starting place in Championship matches.
Cornell (30), who spent last season at League One Ipswich Town after helping Northampton Town to promotion from League Two in the 2019-20 campaign, said: “It is a great opportunity for me. The club had a wonderful promotion campaign last season and I want to come in and challenge for that number one position.
“I was grateful the club wanted to get the deal done quickly and I can now look forward to meeting the lads and start forming relationships, particularly with the goalkeepers we have at the club and coach Mark Tyler.
“When I heard about the interest, it was a move that excited me straight away. To potentially play at Championship level is exciting and it is one that I am really looking forward to. I want to come in, work hard and get settled as quickly as I can.”
Cornell has represented Wales at under 21 level, but has never played Championship football. He started his career with Swansea City and was the second choice ‘keeper for his home-town club in the Premier League.
Posh manager Darren Ferguson said: “It is a good signing for us. He is at a really good age and he has a lot of experience. He will come in and really challenge Christy for the number one slot and that is what we need. I am delighted to get it sorted and look forward to working with him.”