Peterborough United’s first signing of the summer won’t settle for second best

David Cornell (right) with Posh manager Darren Ferguson.

Goalkeeper David Cornell put pen to paper on a two-year contract yesterday (June 28) and immediately announced he wanted to challenge Cristy Pym for a starting place in Championship matches.

Cornell (30), who spent last season at League One Ipswich Town after helping Northampton Town to promotion from League Two in the 2019-20 campaign, said: “It is a great opportunity for me. The club had a wonderful promotion campaign last season and I want to come in and challenge for that number one position.

“I was grateful the club wanted to get the deal done quickly and I can now look forward to meeting the lads and start forming relationships, particularly with the goalkeepers we have at the club and coach Mark Tyler.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Cornell. Photo: Pete Norton Getty Images.

“When I heard about the interest, it was a move that excited me straight away. To potentially play at Championship level is exciting and it is one that I am really looking forward to. I want to come in, work hard and get settled as quickly as I can.”

Cornell has represented Wales at under 21 level, but has never played Championship football. He started his career with Swansea City and was the second choice ‘keeper for his home-town club in the Premier League.