Peterborough United’s first Championship opponents at the Weston Homes Stadium next season have now been confirmed
Peterborough United’s first Championship opponents of the season at the Weston Homes Stadium will be Derby County.
The immediate future of the Rams was unclear after the EFL decided to appeal against the imposition of a fine rather than a points deduction following the discovery of financial irregularities at Pride Park.
The EFL wanted a points deduction to be backdated to last season which would have meant relegation from the Championship for Derby and survival for Wycombe Wanderers who finished third from bottom.
But the EFL have now decided not to appeal, but they have reserved the right to issue a points deduction next season once closer inspection of Derby’s accounts from previous seasons have taken place.
Posh are due to host Derby on Saturday, August 14, a match that will be screened live by Sky Sports (12.30pm kick off).