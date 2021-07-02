Peterborough United’s first Championship opponents at the Weston Homes Stadium next season have now been confirmed

Pride Park will host Championship football next season. Photo: Getty Images.

The immediate future of the Rams was unclear after the EFL decided to appeal against the imposition of a fine rather than a points deduction following the discovery of financial irregularities at Pride Park.

The EFL wanted a points deduction to be backdated to last season which would have meant relegation from the Championship for Derby and survival for Wycombe Wanderers who finished third from bottom.

But the EFL have now decided not to appeal, but they have reserved the right to issue a points deduction next season once closer inspection of Derby’s accounts from previous seasons have taken place.