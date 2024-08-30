Ivan Toney celebrates a goal for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The impending sale of Ivan Toney to Saudi Arabia Pro-League club Al-Ahli is thought to be worth around £4 million to Peterborough United.

Newcastle United are entitled to 30% of any profit Posh make as part of the deal that took Toney to London Road from St James Park in 2018..

The former Posh striker flew to Saudi Arabia on Friday morning to have a medical after Brentford agreed to see the 28 year-old for £40 million. Toney agreed personal terms of £330k a week. Brentford had previously rejected a £25 million from Al Ahli which prompted Chelsea make their own interest in the England international known, but Toney now looks set to move much further afield. Toney was left out of interim head coach Lee Carsley’s first England squad for upcoming Nations League games yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh sold Toney to Brentford in a package worth £10 million in August 2020. Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony discussed that transfer deal on one of his TalkSPORT appearances this summer at a time when Manchester United were rumoured to be preparing a £50 million.

Ivan Toney scores for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

MacAnthony said: “"We wouldn’t be getting £10 million. It would more likely be £3 million to £5 million.”

Previously on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast MacAnthony had gone into more detail about the Toney transfer deal, and the one that took the striker from Newcastle United to Posh in August 2018.

MacAnthony said: “Newcastle didn’t want to sell Ivan Toney to us, they wanted him to move on loan, but we don’t loan strikers so we invited Newcastle to share in Ivan’s future success with a sell-on fee. They agreed and they wanted 50% of any future transfer profit. That was never going to happen as we were paying a fee for Ivan as well, so we settled on 30%. We paid Newcastle a transfer fee of £350k spread over three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have received £10 million so far from Brentford and we will receive X amount – I’m not allowed to say the number – of any future profit and Newcastle will receive 30% of what we get from us. We earn money every time Ivan moves and so do Newcastle. That’s how these deals are structured and I’m all for it. It’s like a chain reaction and it’s the best thing.”