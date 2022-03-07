Peterborough United’s fearless, front foot approach for the rest of the Championship season could be led by the club’s younger players and an addition to the Posh backroom staff

Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh at Huddersfield. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh manager Grant McCann name-checked the likes of striker Joe Taylor and defender Manu Fernandes as well as regular youthful first-team squad members Ricky-Jade Jones, Harrison Burrows and Ronnie Edwards in his press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Championship game at third-placed Bournemouth (March 8, 7.45pm).

McCann insists an unlikely dash to safety is still the club’s number one priority, but he’s also looking at a bigger picture. He wants to find out which players can help Posh achieve long-term ambitions.

“We have nothing to lose now,” McCann stated. “Of course we will be doing our best to stay in the Championship and that means being fearless on and off the ball and playing on the front foot. In time that’s what you will see from my team. I’m not one for bawling and shouting at players when they lose the ball so they shouldn’t be afraid to take risks. For me it’s all about how we recover and trying to win the ball back.

Joe Taylor in action for Posh under 23s.

“We will be fighting tooth and nail in an attempt to try and win every game we play, but there’s also a bigger picture for me so we could see lots more of our younger players as I assess who can help us.

“I like what I’ve seen from Ricky-Jade Jones. I knew him when I was here before, but he’s really filled out physically now and has great potential. Ricky is quick and he can finish. I can see him playing on the left in a 4-3-3 or as a striker in a 3-5-2. Modern footballers have to be able to adapt to different positions.

“There is obvioiusly potential in Harrison Burrows and Ronnie Edwards, while Joe Taylor and Manu Fernandes could make a breakthrough this season.”

Taylor has been scoring freely in the club’s under 23 side including a hat-trick against Charlton last week. Fernandes is a tall centre-back and former Gillingham youth team player who has also been playing well at under 23 level.

McCann steered his previous club Hull City to a shock win at Bournemouth last month. It was his last game in charge before he left the club. But he is in no doubt about the quality of opposition facing his team tomorrow.

“They are a good team and Scott Parker has them playing well,” McCann added. “They usually play a 4-3-3 with lots of movement and rotation, but we will go down there and try to enjoy the game.

“Bournemouth will have been licking their wounds for two days after losing at Preston at the weekend, but our boys are in a good place. We had a good meeting and a good training session today.

“It’s been relentless in the short time I’ve been here, but it’s also been exciting for me. I know we have not been winning games, but the bigger picture is exciting.”