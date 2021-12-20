Peterborough United’s FA Cup tie against Bristol Rovers will be settled on the day as replays are scrapped
Peterborough United’s FA Cup third round tie against Bristol Rovers at the Weston Homes Stadium willbe settled on the day with extra time and penalties to determined the winner if necessary.
Replays for FA Cup third and fourth round ties this season have been scrapped as football attempts to deal with an expected surge in Covid-induced postponements.
Posh host Rovers on Saturday, January 8 (3pm) and the club have slashed admission prices for the fixture.
Prices: Season Ticket Holders (in advance): Adults: £13, Seniors/ U22s: £8, U18s: £3
Non season ticket holders (in advance): Adults: £15, Seniors/U22s: £10, U18s: £5
Match Day (general sale): Adults: £20, Seniors/U22s: £15, U18s: £5
Season ticket holders in the Executive Suite can purchase a ticket for £15 for adults with seniors/under 22s tickets priced at £10. This includes a match day programme. Non season-ticket holder Executive Suite members can purchase tickets for £20 for adults and £15 for seniors/under 22s, which also includes a match day programme.
Season ticket holders seats are reserved until 5pm on Friday, January 7. Tickets are on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.