Peterborough United’s FA Cup hero now wants to transfer his goalscoring form into Championship matches

Ricky-Jade Jones scores his goal for Posh against QPR. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Jones has scored six goals in his senior career and half have arrived in the FA Cup, all after coming on as a substitute. The 19 year-old also netted against Stevenage and Burnley in the 2019-20 season.

But it’s League goals Jones is chasing now he’s returned from injury in time to help Posh in their fight against relegation from the Championship. His terrific finish against QPR should be a confidence booster.

“It was a relief to get that goal as it’s been a hard season because of injury,” Jones, who damaged knee ligaments in a Carabao Cup tie against Plymouth in August, said. “Hopefully I can push on now and help the team in the league. I’ve been getting some minutes in under 23 matches.

“It was a perfect pass from Bali (Mumba). I saw Sammie (Szmodics) alongside me, but I backed myself to score. I’d normally sidefoot it from that position, but I put my laces through it and thankfully it went in.

“It’s gone well for me in the FA Cup and hopefully I can transfer that form into the league games. The win shoulod do us good. The new players have settled in well and hopefully we can get through the last few months of the season successfully.

“The manager just told me to drop in when we were out of possession and once we get it do what I do best and get in behind.

“I’m working hard on my hold up play as well. You can always improve.”

Local lad Jones has been at Posh since he was nine, travelling through every age group in the Academy before signing professional forms on his 17th birthday. His only Football League goal arrived in the final game of last season at Doncaster Rovers. His two senior goals arrived in EFL Trophy games.