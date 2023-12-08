Peterborough United will find out their next opponents in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy live on Sky Sports on Friday evening.

Archie Collins in action for Posh against Arsenal Under 21s. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The regionalised draw for the last 16 will take place from 6.30pm before Sky’s live coverage of the Championship match between Coventry City and Birmingham City.

The ball numbers for the Southern half of the draw are: 1 Brighton U21s, 2 Crawley Town, 3 Oxford United, 4 POSH, 5 West Ham United U21s, 6 Wycombe Wanderers, 7 Portsmouth or AFC Wimbledon, 8 Reading.

The teams left in the Northern half of the draw are holders Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool, Bradford City, Burton Albion, Derby County, Doncaster Rovers, Accrington Stanley or Lincoln City, and Wigan Athletic.

Posh have banked £60k in prize money from the competition so far after beating Arsenal Under 21s 3-0 in a second round tie at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday.