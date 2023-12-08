Peterborough United's EFL Trophy draw details for Friday night including ball number, who they can play and the fixture date
The regionalised draw for the last 16 will take place from 6.30pm before Sky’s live coverage of the Championship match between Coventry City and Birmingham City.
The ball numbers for the Southern half of the draw are: 1 Brighton U21s, 2 Crawley Town, 3 Oxford United, 4 POSH, 5 West Ham United U21s, 6 Wycombe Wanderers, 7 Portsmouth or AFC Wimbledon, 8 Reading.
The teams left in the Northern half of the draw are holders Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool, Bradford City, Burton Albion, Derby County, Doncaster Rovers, Accrington Stanley or Lincoln City, and Wigan Athletic.
Posh have banked £60k in prize money from the competition so far after beating Arsenal Under 21s 3-0 in a second round tie at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday.
The third round ties are scheduled to take place on week commencing January 8.