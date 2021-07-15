Peterborough United’s dream of a homegrown playing squad boosted by their new Academy Two status

The award of an Academy Two status will propel Peterborough United nearer to their dream of a first team squad full of homegrown players.

By Alan Swann
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 12:07 pm
Posh Academy graduate Ricky-Jade Jones in action at Stamford this week. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh have added two more Academy graduates to their senior ranks in the last week with last year’s under 18 skipper Charlie O’Connell and left-back Aaron Powell signing two year professional contracts.

The club believe Academy Two status will enhance the development of young players at London Road.

Posh are now eligible to enter a high quality Under 23 league which is expected to speed up the development of younger players.

Charlie O'Connell scores for Posh from the penalty spot in an FA Youth Cup tie last season.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “With our new Academy status & under 23 team the club is in its best place for over 20 years to produce and bring through proper home grown talent. Around 20% of the current Championship squad is talented home grown Posh players. It will be 50% plus inside five years.”

Posh currently have 31 professional players with 11 of them - Ronnie Edwards, Harrison Burrows, Ricky-Jade Jones, Idris Kanu, Kyle Barker, Will Blackmore, Benjamin Mensah, Charlie O’Connell, Aaron Powell, Dave Bodie and Hameed Ishola - having either graduated from the club’s Academy or having played for the youth team.

Not all will be included in Posh’s Championship squad.