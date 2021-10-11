Peterborough United's divisional rivals could lose lethal striker, ex-Wolves star eyes second-tier switch

The Posh have had a tricky start to the new season, and currently find themselves 23rd in the league table after 11 games, with the worst defensive record in the division.

Speaking last week, Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony issued a rallying cry to the team as they look to haul themselves out of the relegation zone and string some points together, and claimed: “Some players don’t seem to believe in themselves as much as me, the manager and the fans believe in them.

“Joe Ward could tear it up at Championship level. He was a massive part of our promotion season and with his pace, ability and technique he could be as good in the Championship.

“He just needs to be more aggressive. A good season this season could set him and his family up for life.

“I also look at defenders Frankie Kent and Dan Butler, two of our leaders. They have been outstanding at home, but away from home there is a glazed look in their eyes. They need to realise they belong in the Championship.”

He continued: “It seems that some our players are apologetic about being in the Championship. That needs to stop as they are here; they do belong.

“Josh Knight needs to step up and show why we paid good money for him in the summer. We need to get Jack Taylor, our best midfielder, fit enough so he can play Saturday/Wednesday.

“More players need to be like Nathan Thompson. He has been brilliant and he is obviously determined to grasp his opportunity of football at Championship level.”

Take a look at the latest stories from the second-tier, as the anticipation for this weekend's action starts to build:

1. Ashley eyes Rams deal Ex-Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is rumoured to be lining up a swoop for Derby County, following the £305m sale to a Saudi-led consortium. The Rams are currently in administration, and are rock-bottom of the table following an 11-point deduction. (Mirror) Photo: ANDREW BOYERS Photo Sales

2. Man Utd tipped to sign ex-Blues star Manchester United have been named as the front-runners to sign Borussia Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham, as interest continues to grow in the £80m-rated England international. He joined the German side from Birmingham City last year. (Mirror) Photo: INA FASSBENDER Photo Sales

3. Beech loses Carlisle job Carlisle United have parted company with manager Chris Beech, after a poor start to the season that sees the side currently 22nd in the table with just two wins from 11 games. He featured for the likes for the likes of Blackpool and Huddersfield during his playing career. (Club website) Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

4. Jemson backs Johnson to stay grounded Ex-Nottingham Forest man Nigel Jemson has backed current star Brennan Johnson not to "get carried away" with his strong start to the season, citing his family-centred lifestyle as a key factor in keeping him grounded while his reputation continues to rise. (This is Futbol) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales