Peterborough United's divisional rivals could lose key man to Southampton, Stoke City line up January swoop

The Posh are without a win in three games, and we'll be eager to pick up some precious points as they look to widen the three point gap that currently keeps them out of the relegation zone.

Peterborough have never beaten Stoke in the eight matches they've played over the history of the two clubs, with their last meeting in 2002 seeing the Potters win 2-0 in the old Division Two.

Meanwhile, Posh boss Darren Ferguson has signed a new deal to extend his third spell at the club until 2025. Discussing the decision, the 49-year-old said: “I’m delighted to sign a new deal. We spoke about it in the summer as my deal was coming to an end and we said we’d sort it out when we had time.

“The chairman e-mailed me last week with the offer and a couple of emails later it was all sorted. There was no hesitation on my part.

“We are a good match. The owners want to see attacking football and they want to see young players being developed which suits me down to the ground. The current season hasn’t gone as well as we would have hoped so far, but there is still a long way to go.”

