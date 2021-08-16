Peterborough United's divisional rivals could land £5m striker, Watford's key target could stay at club

A lively clash saw Wayne Rooney's Rams take the lead in the 77th minute, but the Posh fought back superbly, with teenager Harrison Burrows equalising in the 91st minute, before Siriki Dembele sent the Peterborough fans into hysteria by scoring the winner in the tenth minute of stoppage time.
Speaking after the game, super-sub Burrows gave his insight into the dramatic win, and revealed: “The manager just sent me on to try and change the game.
“He told me to stay high and play more as a winger than a wing-back. He wanted me to try and make an impact by scoring or creating a goal.
“He told me to get in the game as quickly as I could and just play with confidence as I had nothing to lose. We work hard on getting wingbacks on the end of crosses and luckily I managed to do that and score.”
The local lad continued: “And we really felt we could go on and win the game. We rushed back to get started again and we dominated the final 10 minutes.
“I thought I was going to get on the end of another cross to score again, but a defender got in the way. Luckily the ball fell to Siriki who has the bit of magic required to score from that position.
Peterborough will look to carry their positive momentum into the midweek action, when they take on Cardiff City at home tomorrow evening.
We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…