Peterborough United's divisional rivals could land £12m boost, West Ham battle for Portuguese winger

Darren Ferguson' s side matched their opponents on the possession front, but were unable to cope with a masterclass from opposition forward Fred Onyedinma, who set up two goals and scored one in a dazzling debut performance.
Speaking after the game, Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “They started the game strongly, but we saw that through and got a bit of control in the game. We just needed to play with a little bit more belief.
“The reason we lost the game today was poor decision-making and a lack of concentration. We made it difficult for ourselves. You can’t give goals like that away in the second half.
“It’s nothing to do with the level, but the decisions we made. Even the first goal. We’ve got to stop the cross. It’s a foul though, he’s got both hands on my centre half, but sometimes you get and the sometimes you don’t.
“For the second, Frankie Kent made a terrible mistake and we were punished and three minutes later they put a cross in the box and the boy’s got no-one near him, the wing back hasn’t dealt with it and it’s an easy two goals.
“Then at that point you’re thinking this could be four or five, but it was never that sort of game.”
Next up, the Posh will look to bounce back tomorrow evening, when they take on Plymouth Argyle at London Road.
