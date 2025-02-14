Malik Mothersille in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.placeholder image
Malik Mothersille in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United's desperate need for a result should ensure wingers are back on the teamsheet at Stevenage

By Alan Swann
Published 14th Feb 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 08:58 BST
Peterborough United are rapidly running out of options as they try and end a dreadful sequence of away results.

Posh have played a handful of formations during a run of two points from their last 12 road trips in League One. Last time out at Charlton they played three centre-backs, a pair of wing-backs and three central midfielders, but they could easily have been out of the game by half-time.

Maybe it’s time Posh go back to what worked, albeit a long time ago! Wingers were the strength of the side when they were playing well so they should be restored.

The PT is calling for a 4-3-3 formation for Saturday’s trip to Stevenage.

I felt Nicholas Bilokapic had done enough to retain his place in goal, but he was replaced by Steer at Charlton and the experienced number one did well. He's probably less likely than his rival to do anything daft.

1. JED STEER

I felt Nicholas Bilokapic had done enough to retain his place in goal, but he was replaced by Steer at Charlton and the experienced number one did well. He's probably less likely than his rival to do anything daft.

Asking him to play wing-back at The Valley was a mistake. He's a defender and he's decent so he needs to concentrate on that as a right-back.

2. CARL JOHNSTON

Asking him to play wing-back at The Valley was a mistake. He's a defender and he's decent so he needs to concentrate on that as a right-back.

Apart from a daft concession of a last minute penalty the left-back has been the most consistent of the January defensive recruits. He's solid enough at the back and he has a decent cross in him.

3. TAYO EDUN

Apart from a daft concession of a last minute penalty the left-back has been the most consistent of the January defensive recruits. He's solid enough at the back and he has a decent cross in him.

An even more demanding role to play now that fellow centre-back Manny Fernandez is suspended. He will enjoy the physical challenge heading his way tomorrow.

4. SAM HUGHES

An even more demanding role to play now that fellow centre-back Manny Fernandez is suspended. He will enjoy the physical challenge heading his way tomorrow.

