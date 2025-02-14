Posh have played a handful of formations during a run of two points from their last 12 road trips in League One. Last time out at Charlton they played three centre-backs, a pair of wing-backs and three central midfielders, but they could easily have been out of the game by half-time.
Maybe it’s time Posh go back to what worked, albeit a long time ago! Wingers were the strength of the side when they were playing well so they should be restored.
The PT is calling for a 4-3-3 formation for Saturday’s trip to Stevenage.
1. JED STEER
I felt Nicholas Bilokapic had done enough to retain his place in goal, but he was replaced by Steer at Charlton and the experienced number one did well. He's probably less likely than his rival to do anything daft. Photo: David Lowndes
2. CARL JOHNSTON
Asking him to play wing-back at The Valley was a mistake. He's a defender and he's decent so he needs to concentrate on that as a right-back. Photo: Joe Dent
3. TAYO EDUN
Apart from a daft concession of a last minute penalty the left-back has been the most consistent of the January defensive recruits. He's solid enough at the back and he has a decent cross in him. Photo: David Lowndes
4. SAM HUGHES
An even more demanding role to play now that fellow centre-back Manny Fernandez is suspended. He will enjoy the physical challenge heading his way tomorrow. Photo: Joe Dent