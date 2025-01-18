Peterborough United's defence put in a performance to be proud of against Leyton Orient

The defence gained the bulk of the best marks in a 0-0 draw, while the attack struggled to create chances to win the game.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4- Awful.
1. Peterborough United vs Leyton Orient player ratings
Emmanuel Fernandez challenges for the ball late on. Photo: David Lowndes. Photo: David Lowndes
2. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
Hurried while on the ball on a few occasions but had next to nothing to do. 6. Photo: David Lowndes
3. TAYO EDUN
A vast improvement on what Posh have been used to at full back this season. Helped Posh survive spells of pressure and made some very promising runs forward. A good start. 8. Photo: David Lowndes
4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ
The only survivor of the pre-January defence. Won his battles but gave away possession too often and frustrated passing the ball forward. 7. Photo: Joe Dent
