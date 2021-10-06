Peterborough United’s chief executive officer retires

Bob Symns (right) with Darragh MacAnthony.

Symns has been a steward of the club through three ownership groups, five promotions and two relegations. “The club would like to thank Bob for everything he has given to Peterborough United, ” Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony stated. “Bob has been here with Barry Fry and I since we began this journey in 2006 and the club has grown as a commercial operation significantly under his leadership. The new CEO will have massive expectations to live up to.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The search for the new CEO will begin immediately, and an interim CEO will be announced shortly. Mr Symns will remain with the club as a non-executive Director on the Board as well as serve as a resource to the new CEO and the co-owners on the Embankment Stadium project.