Peterborough United’s chief executive officer retires
Peterborough United’s chief executive officer Bob Symns has announced his retirement after 17 years in the role.
Symns has been a steward of the club through three ownership groups, five promotions and two relegations. “The club would like to thank Bob for everything he has given to Peterborough United, ” Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony stated. “Bob has been here with Barry Fry and I since we began this journey in 2006 and the club has grown as a commercial operation significantly under his leadership. The new CEO will have massive expectations to live up to.”
The search for the new CEO will begin immediately, and an interim CEO will be announced shortly. Mr Symns will remain with the club as a non-executive Director on the Board as well as serve as a resource to the new CEO and the co-owners on the Embankment Stadium project.
“It will initially be difficult not to be involved every day at the club,” Symns said. “It’s what I’ve given my heart and soul to for 20 years as I fell in love with our football club. But as we emerge from the Covid crisis and I begin to think about the club’s future, my health, and critically my family, I know this is the right time for both myself and the club.”