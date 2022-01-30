Peterborough United’s Championship plight worsened on Sunday and all the key matches coming up

Posh boss Darren Ferguson during Saturday's defeat at the hands of Sheffield United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Derby came from 2-0 down against Birmingham after 86 minutes at Pride Park, but found a 96th minute leveller, a spectacular volley from defender Krystian Bielik which could have been disallowed for offside or a dangerously high boot.

And Cardiff beat in-form play-off chasers Nottingham Forest 2-1 at home with an early goal from debutant Jordan Hugill and a second-half tap-in for substitute Izaak Davies.

Cardiff are now six points clear of Posh from the same number of games and with a much superior goal difference. Cardiff travel to rock-bottom Barnsley on Wednesday (February 2) before hosting Posh on Wednesday, February 9.

Derby are five points behind Posh having played a game more. They could overtake Darren Ferguson’s side before they play again as they travel to Huddersfield on Wednesday before hosting Hull City on February 8.

Posh are two points from safety and have a game in hand on Reading, the team directly above them. Reading also don’t have a Championship fixture until travelling to Bristol City on February. Posh host Reading on February 16.