Peterborough United’s Championship game at Huddersfield Town is now a Friday night fixture
Peterborough United’s Championship fixture at Huddersfield Town has been brought forward to Friday, March 4 (7.45pm kick off).
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 5:23 pm
The match was due to take place on Saturday March 5, but Huddersfield’s fifth round FA Cup tie at Nottingham Forest has been scheduled for TV coverage on ITV 4 on Monday, March 7.
Posh will play their fifth round FA Cup tie against Manchester City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday, March 1.