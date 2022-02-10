Peterborough United’s Championship game at Huddersfield Town is now a Friday night fixture

Peterborough United’s Championship fixture at Huddersfield Town has been brought forward to Friday, March 4 (7.45pm kick off).

By Alan Swann
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 5:23 pm
Huddersfield Town FC. Photo Alex Livesey, Getty Images.

The match was due to take place on Saturday March 5, but Huddersfield’s fifth round FA Cup tie at Nottingham Forest has been scheduled for TV coverage on ITV 4 on Monday, March 7.

Posh will play their fifth round FA Cup tie against Manchester City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday, March 1.

Huddersfield TownNottingham ForestManchester City