Peterborough United’s booming season ticket sales for the 2021-22 campaign

Posh season ticket sales are going well.

As of 10am today (Wednesday) Posh had sold 4,200 season tickets for the 2021-22 Championship season, including Executive Box and Club 75 sales, which is 700 more than they sold in total for the 2020-21 League One campaign.

With the new season still two months away, Posh could pass 5000 season ticket sales. Posh are now selling season tickets for the London Road End terrace priced at £399 for adults, £299 for seniors (over 65s), £229 for Under 22s and £119 for under 18s. It’s free for under 12s as long as they are accompanied by a full-paying adult as is the case in the stands.

The discount period for all areas of the ground expired on May 31.

Season ticket prices for the Main Stand, the Family Stand and the Deskgo Stand (formerly the Motorpoint stand) are now £529 for adults, £409 for seniors (over 65s), £319 for Under 22s and £129 for under 18s.