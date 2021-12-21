Peterborough United’s big relegation battle against Reading on Boxing Day is OFF

No game for Posh again on Boxing Day. Photo: Getty Images.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson had been keen to play the game as a win would have taken his side above Reading and out of the relegation zone. He described the game as a ‘must-win’ earlier today (December 21).

But Ferguson was also mindful of the Championship becoming farcical if only a handful of matches were played on each scheduled matchday.

Reading postponed their home game with Luton last Saturday because of some positive Covid cases. Posh lost four players ahead of their weekend trip to Blackpool, but none of them would have started that game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh missed all their festive fixtures last season because of a Civid outbreak within the camp.