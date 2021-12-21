Peterborough United’s big relegation battle against Reading on Boxing Day is OFF
Peterborough United’s Championship Boxing Day fixture against Reading at the Weston Homes Stadium has been postponed because of Covid cases within the Royals camp.
Posh manager Darren Ferguson had been keen to play the game as a win would have taken his side above Reading and out of the relegation zone. He described the game as a ‘must-win’ earlier today (December 21).
But Ferguson was also mindful of the Championship becoming farcical if only a handful of matches were played on each scheduled matchday.
Reading postponed their home game with Luton last Saturday because of some positive Covid cases. Posh lost four players ahead of their weekend trip to Blackpool, but none of them would have started that game.
Posh missed all their festive fixtures last season because of a Civid outbreak within the camp.
Posh are next in Championship action at Birmingham City on Wednesday. January 29 (7.45pm).