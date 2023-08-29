News you can trust since 1948
Posh players celebrate their win at Pompey. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Posh players celebrate their win at Pompey. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh players celebrate their win at Pompey. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United's back-up boys landed a knockout blow on League One rivals

Peterborough United’s inexperienced team did the club proud by beating Portsmouth away from home in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.
By Alan Swann
Published 27th Aug 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 23:03 BST

Posh won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw despite handing first-team debuts to four players aged 20 and below – Fynn Talley, James Dornelly, Harley Mills and Harry Titchmarsh – and despite playing with 10 men for the final half an hour.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.

The debutant goalkeeper made some fine saves, especially in the 90th minute from a Marlon Pack free kick. Not always convincing when leaving his line for crosses, but an encouraging first senior game, Not required to save a penalty - 7.5.

1. FYNN TALLEY

The debutant goalkeeper made some fine saves, especially in the 90th minute from a Marlon Pack free kick. Not always convincing when leaving his line for crosses, but an encouraging first senior game, Not required to save a penalty - 7.5. Photo: Joe Dent

Composed and confident as a right central defender in the first-half. Tired in the second-half and substituted, but a decent debut for an 18 year-old 6.5.

2. JAMES DORNELLY

Composed and confident as a right central defender in the first-half. Tired in the second-half and substituted, but a decent debut for an 18 year-old 6.5. Photo: Joe Dent

The captain for the night played in the middle of a back three and led by example. Defended well for the most part and always encouraged the youngsters around him. Stepped up to take the crucial first penalty and scored - 8.

3. JOSH KNIGHT

The captain for the night played in the middle of a back three and led by example. Defended well for the most part and always encouraged the youngsters around him. Stepped up to take the crucial first penalty and scored - 8. Photo: Joe Dent

It was a mixed bag for the tall central defender. Looked classy in possesion at times, but also very sloppy with his passing at other times. Stuck at it - 6.

4. MANU FERNANDEZ

It was a mixed bag for the tall central defender. Looked classy in possesion at times, but also very sloppy with his passing at other times. Stuck at it - 6. Photo: Joe Dent

