Peterborough United’s inexperienced team did the club proud by beating Portsmouth away from home in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.
Posh won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw despite handing first-team debuts to four players aged 20 and below – Fynn Talley, James Dornelly, Harley Mills and Harry Titchmarsh – and despite playing with 10 men for the final half an hour.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.
1. FYNN TALLEY
The debutant goalkeeper made some fine saves, especially in the 90th minute from a Marlon Pack free kick. Not always convincing when leaving his line for crosses, but an encouraging first senior game, Not required to save a penalty - 7.5. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JAMES DORNELLY
Composed and confident as a right central defender in the first-half. Tired in the second-half and substituted, but a decent debut for an 18 year-old 6.5. Photo: Joe Dent
3. JOSH KNIGHT
The captain for the night played in the middle of a back three and led by example. Defended well for the most part and always encouraged the youngsters around him. Stepped up to take the crucial first penalty and scored - 8. Photo: Joe Dent
4. MANU FERNANDEZ
It was a mixed bag for the tall central defender. Looked classy in possesion at times, but also very sloppy with his passing at other times. Stuck at it - 6. Photo: Joe Dent