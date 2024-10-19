This shot from Malik Mothersille was well saved by the Crawley goalkeeper. Photo David Lowndes.placeholder image
Peterborough United's ability to be awesome and awful in the same game is quite remarkable

By Alan Swann
Published 19th Oct 2024, 15:30 BST
Updated 14th Dec 2024, 19:38 BST
Peterborough United’s uncanny ability to be awesome and awful in the same game makes for an entertaining 90 minutes.

Posh beat Crawley 4-3 to end a three-game losing streak and clamber back into mid-table. As the scoreline suggests the better Posh players were those in forward positions.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 8-Okay, 5-Poor, 4- Awful.

It must be tough playing behind this Posh defence. The goalkeeper might have dealt with third Crawley goal better, but he was left exposed by his defenders for the other two. No big errors, but not particularly convincing either - 6.

The young right-back suffered a horror afternoon with his confidence seemingly shot after gifting Crawley their first goal. Probably should have been substituted much earlier than he was - 4.

Another defender not playing with any confidence. The left-back's passing and marking were awry before he was replaced by a young sub just past the hour mark. Harley Mills must be close to a start - 5.

The Manchester City loanee was head and shoulders above any other Posh defender. He times his defensive headers well and made a couple of key blocks, including an important one at 3-3. An excellent crossfield ball helped create the third goal. Finished the game at right-back which is where he might start the next game - 7.

