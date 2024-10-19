Posh beat Crawley 4-3 to end a three-game losing streak and clamber back into mid-table. As the scoreline suggests the better Posh players were those in forward positions.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 8-Okay, 5-Poor, 4- Awful.
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
It must be tough playing behind this Posh defence. The goalkeeper might have dealt with third Crawley goal better, but he was left exposed by his defenders for the other two. No big errors, but not particularly convincing either - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JAMES DORNELLY
The young right-back suffered a horror afternoon with his confidence seemingly shot after gifting Crawley their first goal. Probably should have been substituted much earlier than he was - 4. Photo: Joe Dent
3. JACK SPARKES
Another defender not playing with any confidence. The left-back's passing and marking were awry before he was replaced by a young sub just past the hour mark. Harley Mills must be close to a start - 5. Photo: Joe Dent
4. JADEL KATONGO
The Manchester City loanee was head and shoulders above any other Posh defender. He times his defensive headers well and made a couple of key blocks, including an important one at 3-3. An excellent crossfield ball helped create the third goal. Finished the game at right-back which is where he might start the next game - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
