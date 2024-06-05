Peterborough United's 10-game flexi-ticket now available to purchase
The flexi ticket is designed to allow supporters to make a saving on matchday ticket prices. It’s available to purchase at www.theposhtickets.com or via the Posh ticket office on 01733 865674.
There is a price discount until July 1.
Prices (until July 1/from July 1).
Adult: (24-64) £240/£250
Senior: (65+) £190/£200
Under 24: (18-23) £150/£160
Under 18: (12-17) £70/£80
Season ticket holders still receive a better match rate.
After purchasing a flexi ticket login at www.theposhtickets.com to select 1 ticket for each match. Note a seat/space will not be reserved until you have booked for each game individually.
Any 10 home league games for the 2024-25 season can be chosen.
Priority points are issued per game booked.
