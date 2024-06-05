Posh boss Darren Ferguson.

Peterborough United have again made their popular 10-game flexi-ticket available for the 2024-25 season.

The flexi ticket is designed to allow supporters to make a saving on matchday ticket prices. It’s available to purchase at www.theposhtickets.com or via the Posh ticket office on 01733 865674.

There is a price discount until July 1.

Prices (until July 1/from July 1).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adult: (24-64) £240/£250

Senior: (65+) £190/£200

Under 24: (18-23) £150/£160

Under 18: (12-17) £70/£80

Season ticket holders still receive a better match rate.

After purchasing a flexi ticket login at www.theposhtickets.com to select 1 ticket for each match. Note a seat/space will not be reserved until you have booked for each game individually.

Any 10 home league games for the 2024-25 season can be chosen.