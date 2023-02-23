Aaron Powell (left) with Posh Academy Director Kieran Scarff. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 20 year-old has yet to make a first-team appearance, but he has enjoyed decent spells on loan at non-league clubs Dereham Town and, most impressively, Welling United earlier this season after overcoming injury issues.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony recently tipped Academy graduate Powell to be a key first-team squad player next season.

“It has been an up-and-down season for me, but I think I have done what I needed to do and I am pleased that I have been offered a new deal,” Powell told the club media team.

“There are good people around at this football club and they have shown their faith in me, which I’m obviously grateful for and hopefully I can repay them in the near future. My focus is now is just to keep developing and getting better, looking at the first team and seeing what I need to do to break into that."