Peterborough United youngster set to play for Peterborough Sports and Peterborough North End are back in action

Kobe Chong

Sports were forced to call off Saturday’s game at Rushall Olympic after suffering a raft of injuries and positive Covid tests.

The city side expect to play at Tamworth with a squad of 13 which includes two goalkeepers! Former Sports, and now Yaxley, player Dan Bucciero has dual registered so he can take part tonight.

Isaiah Bazeley, Richard Jones, Ryan Fryatt, Lewis Hilliard, Jim Stevenson, Dan Jarvis, Marcus Kelly and

Jordan Nicholson are all absent either because of illness, injury or suspension.

Midfielder Chong (20) joined Posh this season after being spotted at Sutton Coldfield FC. He spent time in the Cagliari youth set-up in Italy as a teenager and has been a regular in the Posh under 23 side this season. He is expected to join Sports on loan.

Sports are third in the table with a healthy nine-point gap to those clubs outside the play-off places. Tamworth are mid-table.