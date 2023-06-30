The 20-year-old largely managed to stay injury free in the last campaign and put in some of his best performances in a Posh shirt but was largely limited to short runouts off the bench as the season reached its business end.

Jones appeared 26 League One matches last season, plus both legs of the play-off semi final, making ten starts and scoring three times. He only completed 90 minutes once though- in Grant McCann’s final game in charge.

That 3-0 defeat on New Year’s Day at home to Wycombe also proved to be his final start.

Ricky-Jade Jones is keen to make 2023/24 a breakout season for him. Photo: Joe Dent.

With the squad now back in pre-season training, Jones is well aware of the importance of the upcoming campaign.

He said: “Last season was the fittest I’ve felt, there were a few niggles during it but for the majority of it, I felt fresh.

"This year I need to kick on, I’m 20 now and this is the year I need to show why I should be starting.

"I know what I can do and it’s just about showing it week in, week out. I’ve got to start off in pre-season showing what I can do and carry that into the season.

“We’ve just been easing back into it this week and then we’ll get into it harder as the week's progress.

“The way we’re looking at it, last season is done and we’ve got to go again this year to right the wrong.

“We’ve worked with the gaffer before we know how he works and wants to play so hopefully it will be a good season.”

Jones will have extra motivation to work hard after the club announced the signing of 19-year-old forward David Kawa from Wimbledon this week.