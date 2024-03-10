Peterborough United youngster moves on loan, ex-London Road Academy man on a Premier League bench and old boys who helped and hindered the Posh promotion push
O’Connell returned from a similar spell at National League South side Hampton & Richmond last week and has now moved up a division albeit to the team bottom of the table. O’Connell made his debut in a 2-2 draw at Rochdale on Saturday.
Another former Posh youth team player, centre-back Benji Arthur, was on the substitutes’ bench for Brentford at Arsenal last night. The Gunners won 2-1 to move to the top of the Premier League.
Ex-Posh striker Dwight Gayle scored for the second successive game for new club Derby County. Gayle opened the scoring in an impressive 3-0 League One win at Bristol Rovers, a result that pushed the Rams up into second place. There was also a 15th assist of the season for former Posh winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing in this game.
Another old Posh striker actually did his old club a favour. Joe Taylor scored his third goal in five outings for Lincoln City as the late-charging Imps won 5-1 at promotion-hunting Barnsley. Posh overtook the Tykes into fourth after their own 3-1 win at Burton Albion.
Sammie Szmodics scored his 21st goal of the Championship campaign for Blackburn Rovers in a 1-1 home draw with Plymouth, but Andrew Hughes put through his own net as Preston North End went down 2-1 at home to struggling Stoke City.
A former Posh promotion winner Tommy Rowe claimed a goal as Doncaster Rovers beat Crewe 2-0 in League Two.
Flynn Clarke was on target as Scunthorpe United won 5-0 at Bishop’s Stortford in the National League North.