Charlie O'Connell in action for Posh

O’Connell returned from a similar spell at National League South side Hampton & Richmond last week and has now moved up a division albeit to the team bottom of the table. O’Connell made his debut in a 2-2 draw at Rochdale on Saturday.

Another former Posh youth team player, centre-back Benji Arthur, was on the substitutes’ bench for Brentford at Arsenal last night. The Gunners won 2-1 to move to the top of the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Posh striker Dwight Gayle scored for the second successive game for new club Derby County. Gayle opened the scoring in an impressive 3-0 League One win at Bristol Rovers, a result that pushed the Rams up into second place. There was also a 15th assist of the season for former Posh winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing in this game.

Another old Posh striker actually did his old club a favour. Joe Taylor scored his third goal in five outings for Lincoln City as the late-charging Imps won 5-1 at promotion-hunting Barnsley. Posh overtook the Tykes into fourth after their own 3-1 win at Burton Albion.

Sammie Szmodics scored his 21st goal of the Championship campaign for Blackburn Rovers in a 1-1 home draw with Plymouth, but Andrew Hughes put through his own net as Preston North End went down 2-1 at home to struggling Stoke City.

A former Posh promotion winner Tommy Rowe claimed a goal as Doncaster Rovers beat Crewe 2-0 in League Two.