Peterborough United youngster leaves on loan
Peterborough United youngster Andrew Oluwabori has joined National League side Boreham Wood on loan.
Oluwabori joined Posh in September after his release by Huddersfield Town in the summer. He had previous enjoyed a trial at Manchester City.
Oluwabori has been playing for the Posh under 23 side this season. He joins a side who currently sit second in the National League.
Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard told his club website, “Andrew will add some much-needed competition in the forward areas. He possesses great pace and a real attitude towards isolating defenders. I’m really excited to see him in our system and shape.
“Having watched him play for Peterborough’s Under 23s on a number of occasions, I know he will most definitely excite our fans. I know he immediately fits the mould in terms of our hard work ethic, as he is eager to impress at National League level.”
Oluwabori could make his debut in a big game at fourth-placed Chesterfield tomorrow (October 23).