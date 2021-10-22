Peterborough United youngster leaves on loan

Andrew Oluwabori in action for Posh Under 23s.

Oluwabori joined Posh in September after his release by Huddersfield Town in the summer. He had previous enjoyed a trial at Manchester City.

Oluwabori has been playing for the Posh under 23 side this season. He joins a side who currently sit second in the National League.

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard told his club website, “Andrew will add some much-needed competition in the forward areas. He possesses great pace and a real attitude towards isolating defenders. I’m really excited to see him in our system and shape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Having watched him play for Peterborough’s Under 23s on a number of occasions, I know he will most definitely excite our fans. I know he immediately fits the mould in terms of our hard work ethic, as he is eager to impress at National League level.”