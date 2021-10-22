Peterborough United youngster leaves on loan

Peterborough United youngster Andrew Oluwabori has joined National League side Boreham Wood on loan.

By Alan Swann
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 5:41 pm
Andrew Oluwabori in action for Posh Under 23s.

Oluwabori joined Posh in September after his release by Huddersfield Town in the summer. He had previous enjoyed a trial at Manchester City.

Oluwabori has been playing for the Posh under 23 side this season. He joins a side who currently sit second in the National League.

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard told his club website, “Andrew will add some much-needed competition in the forward areas. He possesses great pace and a real attitude towards isolating defenders. I’m really excited to see him in our system and shape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“Having watched him play for Peterborough’s Under 23s on a number of occasions, I know he will most definitely excite our fans. I know he immediately fits the mould in terms of our hard work ethic, as he is eager to impress at National League level.”

Oluwabori could make his debut in a big game at fourth-placed Chesterfield tomorrow (October 23).

National LeagueBoreham WoodHuddersfield TownManchester City