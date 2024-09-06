Peterborough United youngster leaves London Road on loan

By Alan Swann
Published 6th Sep 2024, 22:29 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 22:32 BST

Peterborough United left-back Harley Mills has joined Enfield Town on a youth loan.

The 20 year-old has joined the lowly National League South side on Friday on a youth loan. Enfield host Peterborough Sports in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup on September 14. They entertain Maidstone tomorrow.

Mills made his Football League debut in the penultimate League One game of last season at Cheltenham.

