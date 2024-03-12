Kai Corbett of Peterborough United in action against Portsmouth in the EFL Cup. Photo: Joe Dent.

Corbett will link up with former Peterborough Sports boss Jimmy Dean, who has guided Scunthorpe into second in the table with eight matches to go.

Scunthorpe are likely to have to settle for the play-offs this season as they trail leaders Tamworth by 12 points and are just a point ahead of third-placed Chorley having played a game more.

The loan will be the 21-year-old striker’s first.

Corbett signed for Posh in November 2021 having spent time in the West Ham youth set-up and has appeared three times this season, twice off the bench in the EFL Trophy and from the start in the EFL Cup away at Portsmouth in August.