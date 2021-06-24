Peterborough United youngster joins Norwich
Flynn Clarke has this morning (June 24) joined Norwich for an undisclosed fee.
The newly-promoted Premier League side were known to be long-term admirers of the 18-year-old and were rumoured to have had a bid of £700k rejected for him in January. The Canaries had originally bid £300k for the attacking midfielder, but MacAnthony called that figure ‘derisory.’
Clarke, who made four league appearances and 11 in all competitions before an injury ended his season, had rejected all of Posh’s offers of a new contract, thought to be because of the preference to join Norwich.
Speaking on his Hard Truth Podcast earlier this month, MacAnthony said: “Flynn Clarke will be sold to a Premier League team in the next few weeks. His parents and agent didn’t want him to sign a new contract with us so he will join the club he’s always wanted to join. Flynn has made that pretty clear which is a real shame as he would have featured in the Championship aged 18 next season.”