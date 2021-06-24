Peterborough United youngster joins Norwich

Flynn Clarke has this morning (June 24) joined Norwich for an undisclosed fee.

By Ben Jones
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 10:00 am
Updated Thursday, 24th June 2021, 10:23 am
Flynn Clarke.

The newly-promoted Premier League side were known to be long-term admirers of the 18-year-old and were rumoured to have had a bid of £700k rejected for him in January. The Canaries had originally bid £300k for the attacking midfielder, but MacAnthony called that figure ‘derisory.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Clarke, who made four league appearances and 11 in all competitions before an injury ended his season, had rejected all of Posh’s offers of a new contract, thought to be because of the preference to join Norwich.

Speaking on his Hard Truth Podcast earlier this month, MacAnthony said: “Flynn Clarke will be sold to a Premier League team in the next few weeks. His parents and agent didn’t want him to sign a new contract with us so he will join the club he’s always wanted to join. Flynn has made that pretty clear which is a real shame as he would have featured in the Championship aged 18 next season.”