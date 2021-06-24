Peterborough United youngster joins Norwich

Flynn Clarke.

The newly-promoted Premier League side were known to be long-term admirers of the 18-year-old and were rumoured to have had a bid of £700k rejected for him in January. The Canaries had originally bid £300k for the attacking midfielder, but MacAnthony called that figure ‘derisory.’

Clarke, who made four league appearances and 11 in all competitions before an injury ended his season, had rejected all of Posh’s offers of a new contract, thought to be because of the preference to join Norwich.