Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United celebrates his goal against Forest Green Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 20 year-old graduate of the club’s Academy has played mainly as a left-sided defender in the last couple of seasons, but the return to fitness of natural full-back Dan Butler has given Burrows licence to attack.

He was moved into an advanced midfield role against Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday and responded with his first goal of the season in a 4-1 League One win.

"I’m not settling for one goal,” Burrows announced after the match. “I’m determined to score and create now that I’m back in my preferred position.

"Throughout my time at the Academy I played as a central midfielder or a number 10 and when the manager told me where I was playing on Tuesday it excited me and I couldn’t wait for the game to start.

"I felt it went well, particularly after we opened the scoring and the game opened up. I was able to get on the ball more, play in pockets and on the half-turn and link up with the top attacking players we have, like Ricky-Jade Jones whose speed can make a bad ball look good!

"Scoring was a great feeling. I just gambled on running into the area when Ricky took his shot as he can swerve the ball a bit which makes it hard to handle. You have to anticipate things more when playing as a midfielder and I was pleased it paid off.”

Burrows faces a battle to hang on to his place for Saturday’s trip to Wycombe Wanderers as Ben Thompson should be fit to return following an illness.

But McCann is determined to now use Burrows as an attacking midfielder and he tends to be loyal to players in a winning team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Harrison is not a winger or a defender,” McCann said. “All through the Academy and the start of his professional career he was a number 10 or a number eight.

"I see him in central midfield as he is technically very good. We are very flexible in midfield so there would be nothing to stop him venturing into wide areas and one of the best things about Harrison is his versatility.