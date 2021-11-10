Peterborough United youngster could make international debut after second call up

Kanu battles with QPR's Chris Willock. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 21-year-old was called up into John Keister’s squad for the first time in June for the crucial African Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin.

The squad managed to win the game 1-0 and make it to the finals for the first time since 1996 but, unfortunately for Kanu, he had to watch the action from the team hotel after returning a positive Covid test.

He was left out of the West African nations’s squad in October but returns this time for the friendly match against Comoros on Saturday (November 13). The match is taking place at the Sapanca Ataturk Stadyumu in Turkey.

Kanu has come back into the first team fold more in recent weeks, making his first start of the season against Swansea (October 30). he has made five other substitute appearances in all competitions.