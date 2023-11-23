Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has confirmed double League One Golden Boot winner Jonson Clarke-Harris would not be replaced if he is sold as expected during the January transfer window.

Jonson Clarke-Harris (right) in action for Posh against Bristol Rovers earlier this season. Photo: David Lowndes.

But if star defender Ronnie Edwards also departs – and there is a good chance he will – Posh could consider a move for a replacement.

Posh are also monitoring right-back and captain Peter Kioso’s situation. The on-loan defender has been a big hit since moving to the Weston Homes Stadium from Rotherham United before the start of the season, but the Millers do have a January call-back on the 24 year-old who has made 18 appearances and scored one goal for Posh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up

Matt Taylor was the Rotherham manager who sanctioned the loan for Kioso and he was understood to have misgivings about the player’s ability to compete at Championship level.

But Taylor has now been sacked and a new man might want to look at Kioso to see if he can help the Millers bid to avoid relegation. Rotherham would have to de-register a player if they want to place Kioso in their 25-man Championship squad.

Posh would probably seek to replace Kioso as they have no other natural right-back in the squad after from youngster James Dornelly.

"There will be rumours flying around this club regularly now,” Ferguson said. “But we are accustomed to it and we just get on with things.

"If we do lose players, and Ronnie and Jonno are the obvious ones, we would be better off losing them early in January.

"Jonno won’t be replaced as we signed players when we thought he was going in the summer, but we would have to look at the situation if Ronnie left.

"We are also keeping an eye on Peter Kioso’s situation because there is a call-back on him.

"I am already discussing things with the chairman and they will carry on, but I’m very relaxed about it all.

"I can only remember one January transfer window in my career when we really went for it and that was when we signed Sammie Szmodics and Reece Brown.”

Kioso is expected to return to the Posh starting line-up for Saturday’s League One home game with Burton Albion after resting a niggly knee injury and missing two cup matches.

Clarke-Harris was close to re-joining Bristol Rovers in August and they are believed to retain an interest in the 29 year-old even though they have since sacked manager Joey Barton.

Clarke-Harris hasn’t started a Posh match since October 21.