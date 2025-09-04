Peterborough United won promotion from League One with wing-backs and 3 centre-backs five years ago, but does Fergie now have the players to make the formation work again?

Buy how do the current players match-up to the first-choice team from 5 years ago? That team started out in a flat back four, but ultimately switched formation with great success.
The players included in this piece are the ones we believe will eventually become the first-choice Posh team and those that featured most prominently in 2020-21.
Posh played a 3-4-2-1 system when going up, but it’s more likely to be a 3-4-1-2 formation this time around.
1. CRISTY PYM v ALEX BASS
Pym (pictured) was a solid enough goalkeeper for most of the promotion-winning season before losing his way towards the end when Posh managed to hire an upgrade in Josef Bursik. Bass is expected to make his Posh debut at Huddersfield on Saturday and one would hope he's also superior to Grimsby Town's current number one. Photo: Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
2. FRANKIE KENT v SAM HUGHES
Kent (pictured) was a strong right-sided defender who was decent on the ball and formed a strong alliance with Mark Beevers when Fergie went with two centre-backs. Hughes has played mostly as a left-sided defender in a back four for Posh, but he is right-footed so will presumably play in Kent's position when he returns from injury. On the ball Hughes improved as last season wore on, but Kent was better. Photo: Joe Dent
3. NATHAN THOMPSON v TOM LEES
Thompson (pictured) was a decent right-back at the start of the 2020-21 season, but he was even more accomplished in the middle of a back three. He read the game beautifully and moved out of defence in possession with purpose. Lees might match the first of those qualities, but I doubt he will even try and match the latter comments. The current man should be a stronger defender of crosses into the penalty area though. Photo: Joe Dent
4. MARK BEEVERS v TOM O'CONNOR
Now here's a player who could be an improvement on the promotion-winning team. Beevers (pictured) was a top pro who used his nous and experience to hide a lack of pace on the left side of a back three. As mentioned he was excellent alongside Kent in a two. But O'Connor must know this position inside out as he's played it for three successive, and successful, seasons for Wrexham. He hasn't played for Posh yet, but he's a natural left footer who is good on the ball and a rugged defender so fingers crossed. Photo: Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com