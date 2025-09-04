Peterborough United won promotion from League One with wing-backs and 3 centre-backs five years ago, but does Fergie now have the players to make the formation work again?

4 . MARK BEEVERS v TOM O'CONNOR

Now here's a player who could be an improvement on the promotion-winning team. Beevers (pictured) was a top pro who used his nous and experience to hide a lack of pace on the left side of a back three. As mentioned he was excellent alongside Kent in a two. But O'Connor must know this position inside out as he's played it for three successive, and successful, seasons for Wrexham. He hasn't played for Posh yet, but he's a natural left footer who is good on the ball and a rugged defender so fingers crossed. Photo: Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com