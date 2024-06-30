Niamh Reynolds. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough United Women have made a third new signing of the summer as they prepare for their third season as National League club.

Former Super League player Niamh Reynolds has moved to Posh from Nottingham Forest who played at Premier Division North level last season. Midfielder Reynolds (22) had previously played in the Super League for Reading.

Posh finished third in Midlands Division One – one division below Forest – last season and are confident of a promotion push in the 2024-25 campaign under new boss Jake Poole.

Reynolds told the Posh website: “The club has really good foundations in place to become one of those top end women’s teams. It’s exciting to see and pushing for promotion is exactly what you want to be doing as a player.

Megan Lawlor is staying at Posh for the 2024-25 season. Photo Dave Mears.

“I want to develop my game, play as many minutes as I possibly can and just gain confidence. I want to try and get into a real rhythm of playing the style of football I know I can.

“People say I’m a bit like a bulldog in midfield. I kind of just run around and I’m quite aggressive. I like to drive forward with the ball, be forward thinking and play box to box.”

Poole added: “Niamh is a player I have admired for some time, she was a title winner 12 months ago and comes with the quality, professionalism and experience of a top tier 3 player.”

Posh have also signed midfielders Macey Bannerman-Lloyd and Hannah Dawborn from Spurs Under 21s and the University of Miami respectively.

Long-serving Megan Lawlor is the latest of last season’s players to confirm they are staying at Posh. She joins Keir Perkins, Poppie Brown, Niamh Connor, Renai Bennett, Katie Middleton and Neive Corry who will all enjoy another season with Posh.