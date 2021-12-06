Peterborough United Women unlucky to lose at Doncaster Belles

Plucky Peterborough United women played well, but were beaten 2-1 at National Midlands Division One leaders Doncaster Belles yesterday (December 5).

By Alan Swann
Monday, 6th December 2021, 4:59 pm
Cassie Steward scored for Posh Women at Doncaster Belles.

Posh fell behind in the 26th minute, but deservedly equalised midway through the second half when Cassie Steward slotted home a through ball from Keir Perkins. Doncaster retook the lead four minutes later and held on despite strong late pressure from Posh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Debutant goalkeeper Any Butler performed well for Posh, while Katie Steward also di well on her debut.

Posh, who are in the relegation zone, travel to Sporting Khalsa on Sunday (December 12).

Posh: Butler, Lewis, Copson, McConville, K. Steward, Hipwell, Driscoll, O’Neill, C. Steward, Breakwell, Perkins.

Doncaster