Peterborough United Women unlucky to lose at Doncaster Belles
Plucky Peterborough United women played well, but were beaten 2-1 at National Midlands Division One leaders Doncaster Belles yesterday (December 5).
Posh fell behind in the 26th minute, but deservedly equalised midway through the second half when Cassie Steward slotted home a through ball from Keir Perkins. Doncaster retook the lead four minutes later and held on despite strong late pressure from Posh.
Debutant goalkeeper Any Butler performed well for Posh, while Katie Steward also di well on her debut.
Posh, who are in the relegation zone, travel to Sporting Khalsa on Sunday (December 12).
Posh: Butler, Lewis, Copson, McConville, K. Steward, Hipwell, Driscoll, O’Neill, C. Steward, Breakwell, Perkins.