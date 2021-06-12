Peterborough United Women to play the famous Doncaster Belles next season after securing promotion and they will get fantastic support from the football club

New Posh Womens manager Chloe Brown. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The team will play in National Midlands Division One next season after two dominant campaigns in a row at East Midlands Premiership level. Posh were top of the table in each of the last two seasons when Covid curtailed both campaigns.

But Posh, who will now operate under the Peterborough United FC umbrella rather than be part of the Posh foundation set-up, will have the world famous Doncaster Belles among their opponents next season.

Posh Women Reserves also won a promotion.

Chloe Brown will manage the Posh Women next season after working last season as assistant manager to Kathryn Lusk.

Chloe said: “It’s an exciting time to be at Posh. The foundation and the football club have always been brilliant with us and now we’ve moved up to the next level under the club umbrella.

“That makes a lot of sense and we now want to keep driving this special club forward.

“We have a lot of talent in both the first and reserve team squads and it’s that talent we want to develop. We have some top-quality coaches and some special people at the club.

“Ultimately it would great to be one of the top professional clubs, but we don’t want to be the sort of club that changes lots of players every season. We want to add players rather than replace them.”

Posh co-owner Dr Jason Neale who has a daughter who plays at a high level in Canada, was a driving force behind bringing the women’s team alongside men’s set-up.

Dr Neale said: “The ownership want to operate a one-club strategy for all the teams from under 8s to the mens and womens first team.”

Posh Academy Director Kieran Scarff added: “We have great aspirations for our three strands of the club - the Academy, the first-team men and the women. I expect the women to continue to develop and thrive.”