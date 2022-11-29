Peterborough United Women to host Championship opposition in the FA Cup
Peterborough United will host Championship opposition in the third round of the Women’s FA Cup.
By Alan Swann
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Durham Women will visit the Abbey Lawn, home of Bourne Town FC. on Sunday, December 11.
Durham are currently ninth of 12 teams in the second tier of English football. They play two divisions higher than Posh who have reached the third round for the first time in the club’s history.
Posh won 2-1 at Sporting Khalsa in the second round on Sunday thanks to late goals from Keir Perkins and Jess Driscoll.