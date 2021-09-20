Peterborough United Women sprang a leak in Staffordshire to make it four National League games without a win

Posh Ladies manager Chloe Brown.

Posh haven’t won since the opening day of the season, but they’ve usually been competitive in some tight matches.

But yesterday they conceded two goals in quick succession towards the end of the first half and two more goals in the space of 10 second-half minutes to make a late goal from top scorer Keir Perkins an irrelevance.

“That wasn’t great,” Brown admitted, “We didn’t get anywhere near the standard of football we are capable of playing. It took us too long to get going and when we did we started to create opportunities, but we need to play like that for 90 minutes.

“It’s small, individual mistakes that cost us and we can’t keep making them. It’s time for everyone to step up.”

Perkins and Piper O’Neill spurned half chances before Leek opened the scoring in the 37th minute. Perkins was then thwarted by a fine save after good work from Stacey McConville and Hannah Pendred, before the hosts scored again on the stroke of half time from a corner.

Posh ‘keeper Katie Cooper made a great save just before Leek moved further ahead on the hour mark and on 70 minutes the home sided a fourth.

Posh kept fighting and Perkins netted a consolation goal following an assist from Cassie Steward five minutes from time.

Posh are now eighth in a 13-team division from which four are relegated out of the National League. Posh are away again at sixth-placed Solihull Moors next Sunday (September 26).