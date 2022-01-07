Peterborough United Women receive a National League boost, but in a sad way
Peterborough United have received a boost in their bid to avoid relegation from the Women’s National League, albeit a sad one as Holwell Sports have folded and withdrawn meaning only three teams rather than four will go down this season.
Managerless Posh - Chloe Brown quit for health reason before Christmas - are eighth in the modified 12-team Midlands Division table ahead of Sunday’s trip to Wem Town, a team who beat them 3-1 at the idverde Training Ground last month.