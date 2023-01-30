Keir Perkins (blue) in action for Posh against Long Eaton. Photo: Jason Richardson.

The Midlands Division One points were wrapped up well before the break. Tara Kirk grabbed a hat-trick in the first 33 minutes as Posh lead 7-0 at the interval. It was a second treble in two games for the dashing forward.

Midfielder Jess Evans opening the scoring with a powerful half-volley from a Keir Perkins’ cross after just 30 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh doubled their advantage on 10 minutes after another Perkins’ cross was flicked on by Evans to Kirk who netted with a deflected effort. Captain Perkins made it 3-0 soon afterwards.

Posh celebrate a goal against Long Eaton. Photo: Jason Richardson.

It was 4-0 after 14 minutes as Kirk claimed her second goal following a terrific pass from Rachel Lawrence and just five minutes after that Lawrence netted with a fierce drive into the top corner.

Evans grabbed her second goal from a Jess Drisicoll corner for 6-0 inside the first half an hour and the magnificent seventh goal arrived on 33 minutes as Kirk completed her hat-trick from Cassie Steward’s through ball.

Defender Niamh Connor made it 8-0 early in the second-half from a Lawrence corner before Posh eased off.

Key midfielder Stacey McConville was given her first run out following injury as a second-half substitute.

The win moved Posh up to seventh. They are in Northants County Cup action at AFC Rushden & Diamonds next Sunday (Feb 5).