Peterborough United Women make up for lost time with an emphatic National League win
Peterborough United made up for lost time as they returned to National League action after a 103-day absence with an emphatic 8-0 win over bottom club Long Eaton United at Bourne Town FC.
The Midlands Division One points were wrapped up well before the break. Tara Kirk grabbed a hat-trick in the first 33 minutes as Posh lead 7-0 at the interval. It was a second treble in two games for the dashing forward.
Midfielder Jess Evans opening the scoring with a powerful half-volley from a Keir Perkins’ cross after just 30 seconds.
Posh doubled their advantage on 10 minutes after another Perkins’ cross was flicked on by Evans to Kirk who netted with a deflected effort. Captain Perkins made it 3-0 soon afterwards.
It was 4-0 after 14 minutes as Kirk claimed her second goal following a terrific pass from Rachel Lawrence and just five minutes after that Lawrence netted with a fierce drive into the top corner.
Evans grabbed her second goal from a Jess Drisicoll corner for 6-0 inside the first half an hour and the magnificent seventh goal arrived on 33 minutes as Kirk completed her hat-trick from Cassie Steward’s through ball.
Defender Niamh Connor made it 8-0 early in the second-half from a Lawrence corner before Posh eased off.
Key midfielder Stacey McConville was given her first run out following injury as a second-half substitute.
The win moved Posh up to seventh. They are in Northants County Cup action at AFC Rushden & Diamonds next Sunday (Feb 5).
Posh: Markwell, Lawrence, Mugridge, Connor, Aylmer, Lawlor (sub, Hendrick, 65min), Steward (sub McConville, 70min), Driscoll, Evans, Perkins, Kirk (sub Oliveria, 65min).