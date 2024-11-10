Action from Posh Women (white) at Leafield Athletic. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough United Women lost top spot in National Midlands Division One after suffering a cruel first defeat of the season at Leafield Athletic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To be fair the boot has often been on the other foot for Posh who have scored numerous important late goals this term, but an injury-time goal to seal a 2-1 loss at title rivals on Sunday will still hurt. Leafield have now assumed top spot by two points from Posh with Northampton Town and Loughborough Lightning right behind with games in hand. Posh host Northampton next Sunday (November 17, 2pm) at Bourne Town FC.

Substitute Tara Kirk looked to have rescued a point for Posh with a precision finish from the edge of the penalty area 15 minutes from time. That cancelled out a first-half goal direct from a corner for the hosts, but there was to be late drama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh gave a debut in the big game to new midfielder Kayleigh Hines who joined from Loughborough Lightning and they almost made a rapid start when a first-minute strike from Katie Middleton struck the crossbar. The visitors suffered a blow when Hannah Dawborn was forced off with an injury midway through the half and 10 minutes later Leafield went in front when a set-piece sailed straight into the net.

Tara Kirk celebrates her goal for Posh Women at Leafield Athletic. Photo Darren Wiles

Posh almost responded immediately when Middleton unleased another powerful strike on goal, but this one was well saved. Hines then met a corner, but could only head straight at the ‘keeper.

Posh boss Jake Poole made a double substitution at the break and Posh started to dominate the contest. Ella Bale shot over from a tight angle and Hines again came close from another corner. Then, 20 minutes from time, Evie Driscoll-KIng shot wide from close range following another set-piece.

But Kirk, who had been sent on 15 minutes earlier, did find the bottom corner and Posh looked the likeliest winners as Hayley James tested the ‘keeper, before also shooting just over the crossbar. Another substitute Renai Bennett was then agonisingly close to connecting with a James cross before Leafield delivered their hammer blow in the 92nd minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh: Neive Corry, Niamh Corry, Hannah Dawborn *Sub Meg Lawlor, 21 mins), Evie Driscoll-King, Emily Sharpe, Edyn Osker (sub Hayley James, 46 mins), Niamh Reynolds, Kayleigh Hines, Katie Middleton (sub Renai Bennett, 73 mins), Ella Baie (sub Tara Kirk, 62 mins), Kier Perkins (sub Poppie Brown, 46 mins).